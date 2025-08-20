Investigation 'on right track' in rapper Vedan rape case, says police commissioner

Kochi, Aug 20 (PTI) Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said on Wednesday that the investigation into rape allegations against rapper Vedan is "going in the right direction".

His statement comes as the Kerala High Court is considering the artist's plea for anticipatory bail over allegations of rape made by a doctor.

Speaking to reporters, Vimaladitya said that the police never favoured Vedan.

He said that all attempts were made to track down Vedan.

When asked about the allegation that the police investigation is favouring Vedan, he refuted it.

"He is currently absconding, and we are trying to track him down. The investigation of the case is moving on the right path. The procedures related to evidence collection and recording the statements of witnesses are going on," the commissioner said.

Regarding fresh complaints against Vedan, the commissioner stated that a decision on registering cases would be made after they are forwarded from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Two women had lodged complaints to the CMO against Vedan, alleging sexual advances made by him last week.

"After receiving the complaints, we will verify them and take a decision to register cases. Vedan has moved for anticipatory bail in court. The bail petition is currently under consideration by the court. We will take further steps as per the direction of the court," he said.

Vimaladitya said that there is no chance that Vedan has left the country. "We have taken all possible measures to prevent him from leaving the country," he added.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court directed the police not to arrest Vedan until his anticipatory bail petition is reconsidered.

The petition will come again before the court on Wednesday.

Thrikkakara police registered a case against Vedan for allegedly raping a doctor after promising to marry her.

After the police started the probe, Vedan has been absconding. The police have issued a lookout notice for him.