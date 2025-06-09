Investigation started after data 'stolen' from Bihar Legislative Council's computer

Patna, Jun 9 (PTI) An investigation was started into the theft and deletion of data from a computer of the Bihar Legislative Council, officials said on Monday.

The investigation was started by the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) after a complaint was lodged by the council on June 6 that crucial information was stolen and then deleted from a computer of the Policy Division (Secret Branch), they said.

The computer was in room 24 in the extended building of the council, they added.

On the basis of the complaint and findings of the preliminary probe, a case was registered and an investigation started, officials said.

The case was registered under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act, they said. PTI PKD SOM