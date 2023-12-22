Investing 25 pc of budget in education every year is investment for Delhi govt: Atishi

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday said that investing 25 per cent of the budget in education every year is an investment for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government and not an expense.

Speaking at the sixth convocation of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Atishi said that the institution's success has inspired other states to start programmes like 'Yogshala'.

"Transformation of the DPSRU into the country's first pharmaceutical research university is a testament to Kejriwal government's commitment to education. Investing 25 per cent of the budget in education every year is an investment for the Delhi government and not an expense," she said.

The convocation was also attended by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Nirmal Ganguly. PTI ABU AS AS