Investing in children's education crucial for country's bright future: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said investing in children's education is crucial for the bright future of the society and the country.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating a Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya in Siswa Anantpur, Sahjanwa here, Adityanath said education serves as the foundation for the holistic development of individuals, society, and the nation.

"Today marks the beginning of the first Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya (Ashram Paddati) in Gorakhpur. For boys, two 'Ashram Paddati' schools are already operational in this district," Adityanath was quoted as saying in a press release.

The Department of Social Welfare has rapidly advanced the process of establishing Sarvodaya schools for girls as well. To ensure excellent education for girls, the government is also upgrading Kasturba Gandhi Girls Schools in every block up to class 12.

Adityanath said a large number of Ashram Paddati schools are being built across the state while the Department of Social Welfare is constructing Eklavya Model Residential Schools in tribal areas.

The government has also decided to rapidly establish CM Composite Schools and Abhyudaya Schools in every district, he added.

Adityanath highlighted that Atal Residential Schools have been opened in every division under the free residential scheme for the children of construction workers and needy children.

"After completing their class 12, the students can prepare for medical, engineering, UPSC, Army, and Bank PO exams at Abhyudaya Coaching Centres. These centres feature excellent faculty and guidance from those who have passed competitive exams. Abhyudaya Coaching is available both physically and virtually," he said.

The chief minister appealed to the school's principal to involve the girl students in skill development, sports, and social awareness activities. If any girl has a special talent, she should be given an appropriate platform, he asserted.

The Jaiprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya, run by the Social Welfare Department, has been built at a cost of Rs 35.33 crore. The statement said 210 girls have been admitted to the school this year.

Sixty per cent of the students at the school are from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes, 25 per cent from other backward classes, and 15 per cent from the general category, it said, adding that 85 per cent of the students come from rural areas. PTI CDN RHL