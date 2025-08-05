Investing in food, agricultural infrastructure should be national priority: Agri varsity VC

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Investing in food and agricultural infrastructure should be a national priority to reduce waste and boost supply, said University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore (UAS-B) Vice Chancellor S V Suresha here on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the CII Karnataka Food Processing & Agri Conclave 2025.

The conclave brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the future of the state's agriculture and food processing sectors.

"A call to action is needed to reduce food waste, enhance value addition, and build a more resilient food supply chain," Suresha said while speaking at CII Karnataka Agri & Food Processing Panel.

According to him, the next two years are crucial for strategic interventions.

"India currently loses one-third of its food grains due to inadequate processing, with only two-thirds being integrated into formal channels," he added.

He said the university is holding outreach programmes and collaborations to empower farmers and advance agricultural technology.

Karnataka Watershed Department Director M H Banthanal discussed the crucial role of integrated watershed development in fostering sustainable agriculture and empowering rural communities across Karnataka.

"The department is leveraging technology like remote sensing and GIS to monitor outcomes, and has successful case studies that have resulted in improved groundwater levels and increased agricultural incomes," he added.

Tanay Joshi, Director, Agriculture and Livelihoods Social Sector, at Ernst & Young LLP, said India stands at a pivotal moment in the global food processing landscape.

"Despite being the second-largest producer of food grains, fruits, and vegetables, India processes 10 per cent of its agricultural yield," he said.

According to him, supportive government policies, a young population, and digital growth are key drivers.

Rabindra Srikantan, Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council shared details on CII's FACE (Food and Agriculture Centre of Excellence).

He said FACE has been doing commendable work nationally by promoting food safety, traceability, agri-tech adoption, and building capacity across the value chain.

ASM Technologies Ltd managing director Srikantan said, "We are also working closely with various departments to bring FACE's resources and frameworks to Karnataka in a more direct and impactful way." The panel was attended by over 100 participants from across the industry. PTI JR KH