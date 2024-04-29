Investment fraud case: 2 applications from Google Play Store removed, says Gurugram Police

Gurugram, Apr 29 (PTI) Google has removed two applications from its Play Store after taking cognisance of a notice from the Gurugram Cyber Police, a senior officer said on Monday, citing that these were being used to dupe people.

Through the applications -- FHT and SS-Equitrade -- cyber fraudsters used to lure people on the pretext of high returns on investment and cheat them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Siddhant Jain said.

During investigation, it was also found that the FHT app was downloaded by about 1.55 lakh people, he said.

In a case of investment fraud, police sent a notice to the nodal officer of Google under the Information Technology Act to take action against the apps. Google while taking cognisance of the notice removed both the apps from Google Play Store, Jain said. PTI COR ANB ANB