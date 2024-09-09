Investment fraud: Three persons cheated in separate cases in Thane

Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) A 53-year-old woman was cheated of Rs 62.21 lakh after being promised high returns on investment in stocks, a Thane police official said on Monday.

The woman was contacted on her cellphone by an unidentified accused between July 7 and August 3I who lured her into investing the amount with an online trading platform, the Manpada police station official said.

In another case registered at Vishnunagar police station, a man was cheated of Rs 14.30 lakh in a similar manner, another official said.

A Hill Line police station official said a man has been booked for cheating a family of Rs 31.30 lakh after getting them to join a company for "lifetime profits", an official said.

All three FIRs, under Information Technology Act and other laws, were registered on September 7, though no one has been arrested. PTI COR BNM