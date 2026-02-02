Investment fraud through matrimonial site: 3 arrested for cheating Kochi doctor of Rs 37 lakh

Kochi, Feb 2 (PTI) The cyber crime police have arrested three persons for allegedly cheating a young doctor in Kochi of Rs 37 lakh by posing as an NRI woman on a matrimonial website and persuading him to invest money in a trading app, officials on Monday said.

Kochi Cyber Police said the accused created a fake matrimonial profile and established a friendship with the doctor.

After gaining his confidence by promising high returns, they induced him to invest money in the app, officials said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sooraj Krishnan (22) of Aroor, Alappuzha, who allegedly impersonated the woman and sent messages from Cambodia, and Adil K P (22) and Mohammed Faisal (25), both natives of Valanchery in Malappuram district, who allegedly withdrew the money through bank accounts.

The arrest was made on Sunday, and the accused were remanded to judicial custody after being produced before the court, police said.

According to police, the doctor invested Rs 37 lakh in several instalments.

The fraud came to light when the promised returns were not received.

Police said the investigation revealed that the arrested persons were linked to a Cambodia-based cybercrime group.

They said Cambodia has emerged as a base for various online frauds, including trading-related scams and loan app frauds, allegedly operated by groups under the control of Chinese nationals, with Indians, including Keralites, as members.

Police said digital evidence seized from the accused is being analysed to trace the wider network behind the fraud. PTI TBA TBA ADB