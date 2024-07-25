Investment in adolescent wellbeing gives high return: Report

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Every dollar invested in adolescent wellbeing programmes is expected to give a return in the range of USD 4.6 to USD 71.4, according to government-backed report which has stressed the need for further investment.

The report -- The Economic Case for Investment in the Well-being of Adolescents in India -- has been prepared by the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), and the WHO.

Highlighting the need for contributions from all stakeholders including the government and the private sector, the report said making future investments in adolescent healthcare would boost the Indian economy by an average of 10.1 per cent of annual GDP.

The investment in the wellbeing of adolescents is particularly important at this time, given the significant demographic and epidemiological transitions that India is undergoing, with the increasing importance of non-communicable diseases, mental health and both intentional and unintentional injuries, it said.

The report includes India-specific estimates of the benefit-cost ratio (BCR) (the ratio of the estimated future benefits to the cost of the interventions) for the expansion of seven important programmes to promote the wellbeing of the country's adolescents between now and 2035 or 2050.

In the economic models used in the report, the future benefits of the interventions have been calculated relative to a projected base case specified on technical grounds.

For the health services-related interventions -- adolescent health services, HPV vaccination, TB treatment and screening and treatment of myopia -- the period of implementation of the interventions within the models is from 2024 to 2035.

Whereas, the period for the education and employment, child marriage reduction and interventions for the prevention road traffic accidents is 2024 to 2050.

The report found that six government programmes are estimated to have a benefit-cost-ratio (BCR) between USD 4.6 and USD 19.9 per US dollar invested, with the BCR for treatment of tuberculosis being much higher.

Further, investment in adolescents and their wellbeing will have large economic benefits with an excellent return on investment, the report said.

However, although these economic benefits are the main focus of this report, these investments will also result in important social benefits, including reducing inequality in the distribution of wellbeing across regions and income groups in India, said the report.

The report highlights the substantial improvements in adolescent wellbeing in India over recent decades, showcasing the government's impressive array of policies and programmes designed to promote adolescent wellbeing. Despite these achievements, there are still opportunities for further progress.

"Furthermore, the models suggest that making these future investments, some of which are already planned within existing national programmes, would boost the Indian economy by an average of approximately 10.1 per cent of annual GDP i.e., an investment of USD 33 billion per annum across the various sectors by the government, private sector, civil society, communities and families themselves will yield a return of USD 476 billion per annum.

"These gains can be attributed to the pivotal role successive cohorts of adolescents will play in India's economic and social future," the report said.

"Focusing on the economic rationale for investing in adolescent well-being, the report shows that seven key programmes in health, education, child marriage prevention, and road safety are predicted to give high returns on investment, ranging from 4.6 to 71.4 dollars for every dollar invested," it stated.

In India, the adolescent mortality rate fell by more than half between 2000 and 2019, and the adolescent fertility rate declined by 83 per cent, the report said.

Increases in the proportion of young people completing secondary school have been equally impressive, more than doubling from 22 per cent in 2005 to just over 50 per cent in 2020, it said.

In 2021-22, total students enrolled in school education from primary to higher secondary stood at 255.7 million as compared to 253.8 million enrolments in 2020-21, registering an increase of 1.936 million enrolments4. Similarly, the prevalence of girls getting married before age 18 (child marriage) has declined by over half between 2006 and today, it said.