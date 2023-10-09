Investment in urban schemes has increased significantly since 2014: Union minister Puri

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said investment in urban schemes has increased significantly since 2014, highlighting that more than Rs 18 lakh crore has been invested in the transformation of cities and towns in the last nine years.

Addressing a gathering on World Habitat Day, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said that in 2014, the amount of urban waste processing was around 17 per cent and now, it has increased to 76 per cent.

According to a statement issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Puri expressed confidence that in the coming days, urban waste processing will reach 100 per cent.

"The focus of the government on urban transformation has increased considerably. There was neglect in urban development before 2014. Only Rs 1.78 lakh crore was invested in urban areas between 2004 to 2014," the minister said. The Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre from 2004 to 2014.

Puri said that under the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this has changed.

"More than Rs 18 lakh crore has been invested since 2014 in the transformation of our cities and towns," he added.

Puri said that the huge legacy dumpsites in urban areas will also be removed through bioremediation in the next two years.

The minister also urged cities to use innovative ways such as municipal bonds to raise financial resources. PTI BUN IJT IJT