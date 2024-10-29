Investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh cr bear testimony to growing interest of investors in UP: Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore received during last year's Global Investors Summit bear testimony to the growing interest of investors from across the globe in the state.

These proposals not only signify the state's progress but also narrate its transformative development journey, reflect the state's progress and tell the story of its development journey, he said while speaking at an event here.

"Over the past seven years, Uttar Pradesh has seen major changes that have improved its reputation both in India and around the world. As a result, investors from across the globe are now drawn to invest in the state. Investment proposals Rs 40 lakh crore received during last year’s Global Investors Summit bear testimony to the growing interest of investors from across the globe in the state," he said.

He said earlier (before BJP came to power), the state was struggling with a damaged reputation.

"The state was known for riots, criminal gangs, political corruption, and governance issues. This led to a crisis for young people who faced a lack of jobs, respect, and security. Festivals and celebrations were marked by fear, with residents worried about violence.

"Today, however, the state is free from riots and lawlessness. Previously, investors hesitated to invest in UP and those who did often sought ways to leave. Now the state has created a safe and stable environment that attracts businesses and provides new opportunities for its youth," Adityanath noted.

The chief minister highlighted that the recent Global Investor Summit showcased the state’s economic potential to the nation.

Groundbreaking for projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore has already taken place from the committed proposals, and at present, investment proposals of Rs 10 lakh crore are ready.

He emphasised that these investments are not only about economic growth but also represent vast job opportunities for the state's youth.

Uttar Pradesh, now one of India's leading state economies, aims to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2029, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, he said.

"This secure environment has made Uttar Pradesh an attractive destination for investors and tourists alike. Once a state facing an identity crisis, is now catching the attention of people across India and the world, who are eager to be part of its growth. This transformation required significant policy changes by the state government to bring in new opportunities and foster a climate of safety and development," he added.

With sector-specific policies in place, Uttar Pradesh now has 28 separate investment policies, each tailored to welcome investors in various sectors, Adityanath said.

The chief minister praised the glorious history of Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the significance of its festivals, particularly Dhanteras and Deepotsav.

He said Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine, was born in Varanasi, the state's oldest city, and that this heritage is celebrated across the nation.

He also mentioned that a grand Deepotsav would be held in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

This event marks a significant occasion, as it is the first major celebration since Ramlala took his place in his sacred abode after 500 years, he added. PTI ABN ABN BAL