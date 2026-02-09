Investment scam: Crowd tries to gherao three directors of firm on Thane court premises

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) Angry protesters on Monday attempted to gherao directors of a firm accused of a massive Rs 1,200 crore investment scam when they were produced in the Thane district court, officials said.

The Economic Offences Wing is currently investigating the alleged scam, with a prima facie assessment indicating 11,000 investors across Maharashtra were cheated under the guise of offering them lucrative returns on their investments.

As news spread that the firm's founding directors, Sameer Narvekar, Amit Balam, and Neha Narvekar, were being produced in the court, hundreds of people who had earlier gathered at the Police Commissioner's office moved toward the court premises, officials added.

They tried to surround the police van and the accused trio, causing a security scare.

District Judge, G T Pawar, extended the police custody of the trio till February 12.

As the police escorted the directors out of the courtroom, the crowd surged forward, attempting to breach the security ring. Police personnel struggled to maintain order as victims shouted for justice and the return of their life savings, officials added.

The atmosphere remained highly charged for several hours before the accused were safely whisked away to the EOW lockup.

The three accused were arrested in January. PTI COR NSK