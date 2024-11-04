Investment summit to enhance state's global reputation: Raj CM

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said that the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit to be held from 9 to 11 December will enhance the state's global reputation.

He said that themes related to Rajasthan's folk culture and folk art should be included as much as possible in the cultural programmes and other activities to be organized during the summit so that investors from India and abroad participating in the summit get a glimpse of Rajasthan's rich and fascinating folk culture.

Sharma was reviewing the preparations for the Summit. He directed officials that the preparations for this summit should be finalised and the successful organisation of the summit should be ensured.

The CM said that the theme of the program should be linked to the culture of Rajasthan, according to a release.

Sharma said that during the summit, sessions related to investment from various sectors including tourism, education, finance and various countries will be organized.

He said that appropriate time should be fixed for panel talks for the participants and all facilities should be ensured. He also reviewed the organization of the inaugural session of the summit, exhibition and MSME Conclave.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary Chief Minister's Office Shikhar Agrawal, Principal Secretary Industry and Commerce Ajitabh Sharma and other senior officials were present in the meeting. PTI SDA MR