Investors across globe enthusiastic to invest in Ayush sector: Sonowal

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Investors across the globe are enthusiastic to invest in the Ayush sector and the opportunity should be tapped, Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal said on Friday.

India should come forward to take global leadership with a holistic healthcare approach, Sonowal said on the sixth foundation day celebrations of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

The highlight of the occasion was the unveiling of the statue of the late Padma Vibhushan Vaidya Brihaspati Dev Triguna by the Union minister at the newly christened "Vaidya Brihaspati Dev Triguna Auditorium".

Sonowal said, "I am congratulating the AIIA for its academic achievements. India should come forward to take global leadership with the holistic healthcare approach. Investors across the globe are enthusiastic to invest in the Ayush sector and we should work to tap that opportunity." In a great move, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has allotted 12 acres land for expansion of the All India Institute of Ayurveda, the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

Ayush is an acronym for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy systems of medicine.

This support will encourage the efforts made by the AIIA to upgrade services for holistic healthcare, it said.

On the occasion, six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the AIIA and different well known institutions like Hindustan Salt, Ministry of Health and Heartfulness Institute. The agreements were signed with a vision to bring new dimensions in the working culture and generate systematic evidence, it added.

The institute has got a new molecular biology lab for advance research, Manuscript Unit and Centre of Excellence Dakshya.

This will be creating a new path of success in research advancement of the AIIA, the statement said.

The AIIA was established on October 17, 2017 for the promotion and advancement of the knowledge and practise of Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine.

Over the past six years, the institution has made tremendous strides in this field, becoming a hub for Ayurvedic education and research not only in India but on global scale, the statement read. PTI PLB CK