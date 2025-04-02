Investors duped of Rs 1.51 crore; case registered against three persons

Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) A case has been registered here against three persons for allegedly cheating a 54-year-old housewife and eleven other residents of Thane city by offering high returns on investment.

The investors lost a total of Rs 1,51,45,838 in the fraud during 2015 to 2019, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered earlier this week at Thane Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant or agent) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) as well as provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (MPID) Act.

Ravindra Pandurang Jadhav (chairman), Sahadev Waman Karangutkar (director) and Rajesh Dattaram Parte (director) are accused of defrauding the complainants through Cambridge Infra Properties Pvt Ltd and Sri Siddhivinayak Multistate Agro and Allied Co-operative Society.

According to the complaint, the accused lured them into investing in various schemes between February 2015 and July 2019, promising lucrative returns.

When the investors sought to withdraw their money, the accused allegedly became unresponsive and failed to honor their commitments.

People should exercise caution and thoroughly verify the credentials of investment firms before committing their funds, an official said. PTI COR KRK