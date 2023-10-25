Investors from all over interested in Haryana due to friendly environment: CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Investors from across the world are eager to invest in Haryana due to the environment created in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event in Rohtak, Khattar said Haryana has made significant progress in every field, including the economic front. Hailing the success of athletes from the state in the recently concluded Asian Games, Khattar said Haryana contributes to 40 per cent of the medals for the country at various national and international events.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering of a state-level 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' event held in Rohtak, according to an official statement here.

Khattar said after the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' programme is now awakening a patriotic spirit among our youth.

"During Amrit Kaal, we remember and pay homage to the countless valiant martyrs who fought for the nation's freedom,” Khattar said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working diligently to realise their dreams.

The chief minister said that dedicated volunteers have collected soil from across Haryana, which will be sent to Delhi as part of the programme.

"It has been collected in 242 ‘kalash’ (pitcher) and it will be transported to Delhi on October 29. As many as 75,000 ‘kalash’ from all corners of the country will arrive in Delhi, carrying this sacred soil, which will be utilised in the creation of Amrit Vatika as a memorial of the Amrit Kaal," he said.

Khattar said that when the soil collected from approximately 7 lakh villages and cities across the country reaches Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the oath-taking ceremony for all the volunteers.

He added that when the spirit of patriotism is kindled within the youth, the nation’s strength will become unassailable. PTI SUN SKY SKY