Investors on edge as offices of financial firm found locked

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) Hundreds of investors on Monday protested after finding the office of an investment firm locked in Navi Mumbai amid allegations of a scam, police said.

Many investors claimed they had invested their life savings in the company's schemes which promised them substantial returns over a decade.

Protests erupted when several investors found the company's offices in Dadar, Mumbai, and Bhayandar in Thane district locked. A showroom of the firm in Mira Bhayandar area was also found shut since morning.

Navi Mumbai Police personnel reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. PTI COR NSK

