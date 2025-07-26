Investors show interest in projects worth Rs 3,000 cr on Day 1 of Rewa tourism conclave: CM Yadav

Rewa, Jul 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that the first day of the regional tourism conclave in Rewa saw investors expressing interest in projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore in the Rewa and Shahdol divisions.

Inaugurating the two-day event, the CM said it underlines immense possibilities for tourism-driven development in the region, which would open new vistas for economic prosperity and employment, stated an official release in Hindi.

Addressing investors, Yadav said, “Development has meaning only when it remains connected with our roots, culture and heritage. We are moving in a mission mode from heritage to development.” He said that the Vindhya region, which includes Rewa, had always been a source of pride for the state and that obstacles to its development had now been removed. “We will preserve heritage sites properly and restore Vindhyachal to its past glory,” Yadav said.

Yadav said major investors showed keen interest in projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore in the Rewa and Shahdol divisions on the first day of the conclave.

Describing the region as rich in natural beauty and cultural assets, the CM said the Vindhya region has the potential to become an ideal tourist destination, with its lush forests, sweet dialect, arts, cuisine and sense of belonging, according to the statement.

The chief minister said his government offers tourism the same benefits as the industrial sector under its investor-friendly tourism policy.

He said the state would provide subsidies of up to Rs 30 crore for tourist hotels, motels or resorts involving investment of Rs 100 crore, and up to Rs 40 crore for wellness centres of the same scale under health tourism.

For employment-linked ventures, the government would offer monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 for each employed male worker and Rs 6,000 for female workers for 10 years, he said.

Calling Madhya Pradesh the “heart of the country”, Yadav said Vindhyachal is a beloved part of the state. “This land has given leadership to the nation. White tigers roam freely in its forests. The region is rich in minerals and iron ore. Rewa and Singrauli are the energy hubs of the country,” he said.

The CM said the construction of Rewa airport has made travel to the region easier and opened new growth opportunities. He also said that the government remains committed to developing tourism in the area. PTI LAL NR