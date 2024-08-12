Invite Olympians, student toppers, those mentioned during Mann ki Baat for 'At Home': MHA to states

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Kin of those killed in the line of duty, Olympic Games participants and winners, competitive examination toppers and a host of other prominent people are part of a list shared by the home ministry with state governments for extending invitation to the 'At Home' function at Raj Bhavans on Independence Day.

Those whose names were mentioned during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast, "Swacchagrahi" or foot soldiers who have played a key role in cleanliness drives and women sarpanches (village heads) are also part of the list shared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to be invited for the function.

Every governor and lieutenant governor hosts the respective chief minister, ministers, top civil, police officers, prominent citizens with high tea at their official residence -- Raj Bhavan or Raj Niwas -- in the evenings of every Independence Day and Republic Day. The event is called 'At Home'.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states, the home ministry said the 'At Home' function should be commenced after 6 pm.

"This function represents a diverse set of invitees apart from usual protocol-based invitees, on this occasion, the following indicative categories of guests could be invited," the communication said.

They are 'Divyangjans'; achievers in different fields; people who made exemplary contribution to society, including during the Covid pandemic; eco-warriors; people who performed exemplary for environmental conservation; "Swacchagrahi"; references from the state and Union Territories in "Mann ki Baat"; Padma awardees; next of kin of martyrs; participants and winners in Olympic Games; and other important sports events of national and international standards.

Exceptional educators, frontline health workers, children bravery awardees, women sarpanches, student toppers, best researchers and innovators may also be invited, the ministry told the states.

"At least 25-50 invites may be reserved for such achievers. The names of such invitees should be announced in advance to enable the invitees to prepare for the occasion. The majority of the gathering could be under the category of special invitees under different categories," the communication said.

The states and Union territories were told that a system where the invitee list was generated afresh every year should be instituted so that an opportunity was given to a broad set of people.

It could be considered that a person gets an invite just once.

The ministry said special attention might be paid to the band at the governor or the lieutenant governor's house. It should play patriotic songs and not simply songs from movies. A system of competition among school bands should be instituted where the winners get to perform during the reception.

"The invitation card should be created in a way that these are treasured for life as souvenir by the invitees, marking it as a special occasion once in life. If some good innovation has been done by the state the same can be exhibited during the 'At Home' function," the ministry said. PTI ACB SZM