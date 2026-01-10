Involve CMs to refine guidelines for caste enumeration; ensure social justice, Stalin tells Modi

Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) In order to fine-tune the guidelines for caste enumeration in the forthcoming Census exercise and ensure the data's reliability for advancing social justice, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evolve a consultative mechanism involving chief ministers.

Caste enumeration is an exceedingly sensitive matter that touches upon deep-rooted social dynamics, regional variations in caste structures, and the potential for unintended societal tensions if not handled with utmost care, Stalin said in his letter addressed to Modi.

Hence, the framing of questions, categories, sub-categories, and the methodology for data collection must be precise, inclusive, and free from ambiguity to ensure accuracy and public trust.

Any shortcomings in these aspects could lead to disputes, inaccuracies, or even exacerbate divisions, the CM added.

Although census is a Union subject, its outcomes profoundly impact State-level policies on education, employment, reservations, and welfare schemes, it is imperative that the Union government consults all States and Union Territories before finalising the guidelines and questionnaire, Stalin underscored.

The CM said such consultation would allow incorporation of diverse perspectives, account for State-specific nuances, and foster cooperative federalism in this critical exercise.

He said: "I, therefore, earnestly urge you to constitute a consultative mechanism involving Chief Ministers and representatives of States to discuss and refine the guidelines for caste enumeration." Further, he said: "Exercise due diligence in designing the framework, including pilot testing where necessary, to safeguard the sensitivity of the process and ensure the data’s reliability for advancing social justice." Stalin expressed confidence that under Modi's leadership, "this historic opportunity will be utilised to strengthen India’s commitment to equality and inclusivity, while upholding the principles of federalism." The CM said he welcomed the inclusion of caste details in the census, as it aligns with the long-standing demand of the Government of Tamil Nadu for comprehensive, reliable data to address historical inequalities and ensure targeted welfare measures.

Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of this demand, with the Legislative Assembly passing resolutions urging the Union Government to conduct a caste-based census alongside the decadal population enumeration.

"This decision vindicates our consistent advocacy for evidence-based social justice," the CM underlined.

The inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census, a welcome move, has far-reaching implications for social justice, equitable policy-making, and the federal structure of the nation. PTI VGN VGN KH