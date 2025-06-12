Involve minority associations to ensure better outreach of welfare schemes: Himachal minister

Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil on Thursday said that there is a need for greater involvement of minority associations to ensure better outreach and effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Shandil chaired the 53rd meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Minorities Finance and Development Corporation (HPMFDC) and said that active participation of minority bodies would help bridge information gaps and maximise the benefits of developmental schemes meant for minority communities in the state.

He reviewed the ongoing schemes and initiatives being implemented by the Commission and said that the response to awareness camps organised in various districts to inform communities about available benefits was "encouraging".

"The HPMFDC offers various facilities for minority communities including term loans up to a maximum of Rs 30 lakhs for tourism and agriculture or agriculture-related activities, traditional, artisan, technical or small businesses and for transport and service sectors," he said.

"The works include opening, strengthening or expansion of the general store, restaurant, cloth shop, dairy unit, medical shop, computer shop, tent house, barber shop, tube well, beekeeping and taxi among others," he added.

Education loans up to Rs 20 lakh, as well as loans for self-help groups and purchase of equipment and machinery, were also available under the corporation's schemes, Dr Shandil said.

During 2024–25, the HPMFDC disbursed Rs 8.71 crore to 150 beneficiaries, while the Himachal Pradesh Divyang Finance and Development Corporation (HPDFDC) distributed Rs 4.37 crore to 65 Divyangjans, the minister informed.

As of March 31, 2025, the HPMFDC had extended loans worth Rs 106.56 crore to 3,635 beneficiaries, with the highest number from Sirmaur (1,590), followed by Shimla (589), Solan (390), Chamba (315), Bilaspur (286), Mandi (253), Kullu (56), Kangra (43), Una (38), Kinnaur (18), Lahaul-Spiti (11), and Hamirpur (8).

The Board discussed and approved various agendas, including the adoption of a revenue budget for the fiscal 2025-26, the appointment of internal and statutory auditors to ensure transparency and accountability, appointment of directors. PTI COR HIG