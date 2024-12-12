Involve political parties in voter list revision: EC tells Delhi poll machinery

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) told its poll machinery in Delhi on Thursday to ensure a revision and updating of the electoral rolls, in accordance with statutory provisions, with the involvement of political parties, sources said.

Advertisment

The commission emphasised the need for rigorous compliance with its instructions while updating the voter list in Delhi, where elections are due early next year.

The sources said the poll panel has told officials in Delhi that representatives of political parties should be involved in the electoral roll revision process with "fullest transparency and disclosures".

It has said that all complaints and grievances from the political parties should be resolved promptly and factually.

Advertisment

The Delhi chief electoral officer and other officials concerned were also instructed that the lists of claims and objections must be shared with the political parties on a weekly basis and published on the CEO and district electoral officer websites.

Additionally, no deletions are allowed without conducting a field verification and providing the electors with a notice to ensure that they have an opportunity for a hearing, the EC has told the CEO and his officials.

The officials have been directed to look into the issues raised by the political parties with regard to the revision of the electoral rolls and submit factual details for a further review by the commission.

Advertisment

This comes against the backdrop of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation meeting the poll authority on Wednesday to urge it to halt any deletion of voters' names from the electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

The term of the Delhi Assembly ends on February 23 and the polls are likely to be held in February itself. PTI NAB RC