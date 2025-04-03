INX media case: Delhi HC advances hearing on Chidambaram's plea against chargesheet cognisance

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday advanced the hearing of former union minister P Chidambaram's plea against the cognisance of a chargesheet against him in the INX Media money laundering case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja was informed that the trial court was scheduled to hear arguments on the framing of charges against the accused on April 7 and in case the trial court proceeded with the matter, Chidambaram's plea would be infructuous.

The court then advanced the date of hearing from August 13 to May 13, considering the urgency. The high court has a full-court reference scheduled on April 4.

Chidambaram's counsel urged the high court to either advance the date of hearing on his plea or direct the trial court to keep in abeyance the proceedings on the issue of framing of charges for the time being.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel had no objection if the date of hearing was brought closer.

Both parties agreed to not press for arguments on charges in the trial court on April 7.

The high court on December 6, 2024 sought ED's response on Chidambaram's plea against the March 24, 2021 trial court cognisance order.

His lawyer argued that in 2021, when the trial court took cognisance of the offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following the filing of the chargesheet, requisite sanction was not obtained by the ED for prosecuting him in the case.

Chidambaram, it was argued, was a public servant at the time of the alleged offence and the agency was bound to obtain sanction in terms of the provisions of the CrPC and the PMLA.

The ED counsel countered it by saying the allegations of money laundering against the accused could not be part of discharge of any official duty.

The CBI registered the case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

The senior Congress politician was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019. On October 16 in the same year, the ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case.

The high court in November 2024, stayed the trial court proceedings against Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case lodged by the ED after he made a similar challenge against the chargesheet cognisance. PTI SKV AMK