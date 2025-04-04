IOA moves Delhi HC against order rejecting ad-hoc panel for Bihar Olympic Association

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association on Friday challenged in the Delhi High Court an order setting aside the constitution of an ad-hoc committee to look after the affairs of Bihar Olympic Association.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the state body on the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)'s appeal against the single judge's decision.

Observing as per the single judge, the Bihar Olympic Association was not given an opportunity of hearing or perusing the relevant material before the decision was taken to handover its management to the ad-hoc committee, the bench granted time to the IOA to file a response on starting the process afresh.

"He (appellant's counsel) argued that keeping in view the findings recorded by the single judge, he may be given time to seek instructions as to whether the entire process can be initiated de novo by the appellant from the stage of formation of the one-member fact-finding committee. Accordingly, list on the next date, to enable the counsel to complete his instructions," said the bench.

The court further asked advocate Neha Singh, representing the Bihar Olympic Association, to seek instructions on the proposal.

On February 24, the single judge set aside the decision of the formation of the ad-hoc committee for Bihar Olympic Association and asked the state body to hold its elections within three months.

The state body had argued that the appointment of a single-member fact-finding panel in November 2024 over certain alleged complaints with respect to its functioning and election process was unilateral and an "illegal" order by the IOA president, issued on January 1, to form the ad-hoc committee was not sustainable.

The petitioner had sought restoration of its status, alleging that at no point was it informed about the purported representations received against it and got no opportunity to be heard.

The appeal would be heard in May.