IOB donates Rs 62-lakh scanner to TTD for screening laddu ingredients

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 26 (PTI) Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday donated a Rs 62-lakh scanner to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which will help the temple body to screen ingredients going into its famous laddu and annaprasadams (consecrated sweet and food).

The bank's director Chandra Reddy donated the 'Smith Detection Hi-Scanner machine' to TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao.

"The Indian Overseas Bank, Tirupati, has donated a Smith Detection Hi-Scanner machine worth Rs 61.72 lakhs to TTD," a press release said.

The scanner will be installed near the Srivari Temple Ugranam in Tirumala to check raw materials before they are used for preparing laddu prasadams and annaprasadams, said the temple body.

TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI STH KH