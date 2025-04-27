IOS Sagar arrives in Port Louis after completing 1st phase of EEZ surveillance

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Indian naval ship IOS Sagar, with 44 naval personnel from nine friendly nations, has successfully completed the first phase of a joint exclusive economic zone surveillance with Mauritius as part of its deployment in the South Western Indian Ocean.

Under a unique initiative, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the Indian Navy's offshore patrol vessel, INS Sunayna, as Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) on April 5.

The deployment of the ship with naval personnel from Madagascar, Maldives, Comoros, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Tanzania is aimed at regional maritime security and international cooperation.

"IOS SAGAR arrived at Port Louis Harbour in Mauritius on April 26 on completion of Phase-I of Joint EEZ (exclusive economic zone) surveillance with the National Coast Guard (of) Mauritius as part of the deployment to the South Western Indian Ocean," the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

It said the visit marks a "significant milestone" in India's commitment to regional maritime cooperation and capacity-building with friendly foreign countries.

INS Sunayna is designed for anti-piracy operations, maritime surveillance, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.

The ship is equipped with medium and close-range gunnery weapons and modern electronic warfare suites, including missile defence measures.

She can also carry a helicopter, which enhances her operational and surveillance capability, according to the Indian Navy.

After flagging off IOS Sagar at Karwar naval base, Defence Minister Singh had described the maritime mission as a reflection of India's commitment to peace, prosperity, and collective security in the region.

"Our Navy ensures that, in the Indian Ocean Region, no nation suppresses another on the basis of overwhelming economy and military power. We ensure that the nations' interests are protected without compromising their sovereignty," he said.

The defence minister made the remarks amid growing concerns in the region over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the strategic waters.

"Along with other stakeholders, the Indian Navy is ensuring peace and prosperity in the region." "Equipped with state-of-the-art ships, weapons and equipment and well-trained and motivated sailors, we resolve to move ahead with other friendly nations towards developing IOR as a symbol of brotherhood and shared interest," he said. PTI MPB RT RT