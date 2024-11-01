IP University introduces library facility on 'finger tips'

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has introduced a library facility on 'finger tips' for its students, researchers and faculty members, the varsity said in a statement on Friday.

Advertisment

The University Information Resource Centre (UIRC) will provide access to resources through the MyLOFT (My Library On Finger Tips) platform, it added.

The initiative will enable all users to access library resources from anywhere, it stated.

To avail this facility, the users need to download the MyLOFT app, which will allow over 5,000 students to digitally access library resources simultaneously.

Advertisment

The app will provide information on all library books with just one click.

"This initiative will not only make book access easier for students but also facilitate researchers in gathering necessary information from anywhere in the country. A training session was organised last Monday to familiarise students with the app's usage," the statement said.

The session aimed to guide faculty members and students on creating accounts, installing browser extensions and accessing online library resources and services, it read.

Advertisment

According to IP University officials, only a few universities in the country use this app. Library users can create digital inventory using customisable tags and filters for easy navigation.

Students and faculty members from both IP University campuses can avail this facility, eliminating the need for physical presence in the library. PTI SHB SJJ SHB KSS KSS