IP University opens admission for dual degree programme with Polish university

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Friday commenced admissions for its dual degree programme in Digital Production for Sustainable Manufacturing, offered in collaboration with AGH University of Krakow, Poland.

Classes for the four-semester programme are set to start from March. Students will undertake the first two semesters at AGH University in Krakow, and the third and fourth semesters at GGSIPU, Delhi.

Upon successful completion of the programme, students will receive two degrees, separately conferred by GGSIPU and AGH University.

The last date for registration for the programme is January 20. According to the statement, students are required to pay only the tuition fees of GGSIPU.

Graduates with 60 per cent marks with at least one course in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, or Operations Research are eligible to apply, the statement said.

Admission will be based on Common Admission Test (CAT) scores and a personal interview, it added.