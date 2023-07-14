IP University postpones exams due to flooding Yamuna

New Delhi: The IP university has postponed all its end-term examinations, scheduled for July 14, 15 and 16, citing flood-like situations in the national capital.

In a notification on Thursday, the university said the schedule of the examination will be notified soon.

"The End Term Examinations (Theory/ Practical), June-July 2023 of GGSIPU scheduled on 14 July (Friday), 15 July (Saturday) and 16 July 2023 (Sunday) are postponed due to Safety Measures in view of Flood like situation in some parts of Delhi till further Orders," the university said.

The rest of the examination of various programmes will be held as per the already notified scheduled date and time, the university said.

Water from an overflowing Yamuna reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in Central Delhi on Friday and was also said to be just a few hundred metres from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house.

After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, water levels in the Yamuna here came down to 208.35 metres at 11 am on Friday even as several key areas in Delhi remain inundated.

The water level had started rising on Thursday after remaining stable for three hours and reached 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres on Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level in the river was 208.42 metres at 8 am, 208.38 metres at 10 am, and 208.35 metres at 11 am.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Commuters faced difficulties as traffic was diverted due to waterlogging on ITO road, a key stretch connecting east Delhi to Lutyens' Delhi.