IP University starts new programme for nursing students

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has launched a new programme for nursing students, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Admissions for 'Nurse Practitioner Critical Care' programme for the academic session 2024-25 are open.

The programme will be available at Max Institute of Nursing Education and Training, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

The university has offered 10 seats for this two-year programme, the statement said, adding that candidates who are registered nurses or midwives are eligible to apply for this programme.

The applicant must have passed nursing, post basic nursing or MSc nursing with 55 per cent marks. One year work experience is also required to apply for the programme.

At the time of admission, 75 per cent weightage will be given on last qualifying exams and rest 25 per cent on personal interview.

Applicants are required to submit a duly filled application form with a demand draft of Rs 1,500 in favour of Registrar at the University Facilitation Centre, IPU, Dwarka by May 15. PTI SJJ NB NB