IP University suicide: Varsity forms inquiry committee, removes warden as protests continue

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Tuesday formed an inquiry committee to investigate the suicide by a 25-year-old student who was reportedly distressed by his expulsion from the hostel, even as a protest by students continued for a second day.

The university also removed the hostel warden and set up a committee to grant an ex gratia payment to Gautam Kumar's family out of the students' welfare fund, a university official told PTI.

The students staged a sit-in outside the vice-chancellor's office on Tuesday as well with posters reading "Justice for Gautam".

Gautam Kumar, a first-year MBA student, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel building on Sunday. He was a native of Vaishali in Bihar and was enrolled at the IP University main campus in Dwarka Sector-16, Southwest Delhi. Classes at the university remain suspended as large sections of students have been protesting since Monday morning, demanding accountability from the administration.

The students have been demanding to sack the hostel warden who ordered the expulsion Kumar and five others allegedly for consuming alcohol and narcotics substance in their hotel room on September 14.

The expelled students alleged they were wrongly barred from the hostel causing them distress. In a statement, acting vice-chancellor A K Saini said that a professor from the University School of Law and Legal Studies (USL&LS) has been relieved of his duties as the warden and a fact-finding committee has been constituted to investigate the circumstances leading to Kumar's death.

"The university has relieved Professor, USL&LS from the duties of Warden, Boys Hostel I, Shivalik, Dwarka campus with immediate effect. A fact-finding committee has been constituted to look into the facts and circumstances of the unfortunate demise of late Gautam Kumar," the statement read.

Vinay Shah, Assistant Professor from the University School of Chemical Technology (USCT), has been assigned the additional responsibility of warden for the hostel, the statement added.

A purported WhatsApp message sent by Kumar to his parents before his death has surfaced on social media. In the message, he allegedly blamed the hostel warden for his decision to take his own life.

The police are working to verify the authenticity of the message, according to a senior police officer. "No FIR has been registered as we have not received any complaint from the family," a senior police official said.

"We have handed over the body to the family. The university administration has formed an internal committee, and based on its findings, we will take appropriate action. Currently, our priority is to maintain law and order on campus," the officer added. PTI SJJ SJJ TIR TIR