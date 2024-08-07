IP university to accept CUET scores for admission to 19 UG courses

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (IP) University will commence the admission process for 19 of its undergraduate programmes through CUET scores from Thursday, an official release said.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores are being considered for admissions by the university as a second option after filling the seats through its in-house entrance exams, -- Common Entrance Test (CET) and National Level Test (NLT), the release issued on Wednesday said.

The programmes which will accept CUET scores include -- Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), BSc (Yoga), B.Design, B.S (Packaging Technology), BBA/BBA-MBA, BA (JMC), BHMCT, B.Pharm, B.Sc-M.Sc, LLB, BA (Liberal Arts), BA (English), B.Com, BA (Economics), B.Tech (Biotech), B.Sc (Environmental Science), Paramedical Programmes, B.Sc (MIT), and B.Sc (MTR).

Applicants are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,500 per programmme. The application deadline is set for August 20, according to the release.

Other details such as information on domain-specific subjects, optional languages, general tests, and online registration process are available on the IP university's official website, it added.