IP University to establish Indian Knowledge System Centre to align with ancient 'guru-shishya parampara'

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced the establishment of a new centre focused on reviving India's traditional educational values and knowledge heritage.

Named the In-Situ Centre for Indian Knowledge System and Technology Innovation (CIKTSI), the initiative will be housed at the university's Dwarka campus, said an official statement of GGSIPU.

It aims to align closely with the ancient 'guru-shishya parampara' -- a tradition rooted in experiential learning, mentorship and holistic development, the statement added.

GGSIPU Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma emphasized the philosophical foundation of the centre.

"This initiative is rooted in the vision of blending India's ancient wisdom with modern education and research. It echoes the essence of the guru-shishya parampara, which has always emphasized mentorship, experiential learning and character formation," he said.

The centre will initially be run in self-financed mode from the University School of Education under the leadership of its Dean Prof. Saroj Sharma, the statement said.

A multidisciplinary working committee, comprising the members from various academic schools of the university will guide the centre's integrated development, it added.

Prof. Sharma highlighted that the vision behind CIKTSI is deeply inspired by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for the integration of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) into mainstream education.

"The centre will foster collaboration across disciplines and promote innovation grounded in India's rich intellectual traditions," she said.

The centre will serve as a hub for a wide range of activities, including curriculum development incorporating IKS, creation of new IKS-based courses, promotion of interdisciplinary research and innovation, skill and capacity building, entrepreneurship incubation, industry collaboration, digital preservation, community outreach and global academic partnerships.

According to the university, CIKTSI will also contribute towards cultural revival, sustainable development and strengthening of national identity by bridging traditional knowledge with contemporary applications.