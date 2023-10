New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma on Sunday announced that automatic defibrillator machines will be installed on every floor of the campus.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED) helps restore the heart rhythm of an individual who has suffered a heart attack.

The announcement comes as a step towards cardiac safety awareness. Verma also endorsed the wider availability of the machine in public spaces.