IPFT to observe 'Tipraland statehood day' on August 23

Agartala, May 25 (PTI) The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the BJP-led coalition government, has decided to organise a mega rally on August 23 to mark 'Tipraland statehood day', said a party leader on Sunday.

The rally will also mark the party's campaign for the elections to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) due in March or April next year.

"We had a state committee meeting here on Saturday to take stock of the state's prevailing political situation and discussed organisational issues in view of the next year's elections in tribal council," party general secretary Swapan Debbarma said.

The party has always been voicing in favour of Tipraland's demand in Delhi's Jantar Mantar by organising mass gathering on August 23 but this time it will be held in the state to garner people's support, Debbarma said.

"The state committee has decided to organise a rally demanding Tipraland to mark the statehood day on August 23 in the state, unlike previous years. This will be a big rally after the party's election rally for 2023 Assembly elections," he said.

Debbarma said all the divisional committees and four frontal wings of the party were asked to constitute new committees by June as part of the party's preparation for the tribal council elections.

In the 2021 tribal council elections, the newly floated Tipra Motha won 18 out of 28 seats in TTAADC. The BJP, which fought the election with the IPFT as a partner won 9 seats while the IPFT could not win a single seat. PTI PS RG