IPL clash at Arun Jaitley stadium: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory in view of an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley stadium here, officials said.

There will be diversion and restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg in view of the TATA IPL 2024 match to be played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on May 7 at Arun Jaitley stadium, according to the advisory.

The commuters are requested to avoid the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to ITO Chowk, and the JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate from 5 pm to 11:30 pm on Tuesday, it said.

The shuttle services will be provided for the spectators using the metro at the IT Metro Station and Pragati Maidan Metro Station.

Parking and ride facility is available from Mata Sundari Parking for gate number 1 to 8 and 16 to 18, and Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road for gate number 9 to 15, the advisory said.

Additionally, for those using OLA and Uber services, pick-up and drop-off points have been designated at gate number 2 of Maulana Azad Medical College on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Rajghat Chowk, the advisory stated. PTI NSM AS AS