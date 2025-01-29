IPL: Scindia congratulates cricketer Akshat Raghuvanshi on landing Lucknow Super Giants' contract

Guna (MP), Dec 16 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday congratulated young cricketer Akshat Raghuvanshi from Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh for getting a Rs. 2.2 crore contract from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026.

Ashoknagar is a part of the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by Scindia.

"Heartiest congratulations to Akshat Raghuvanshi, a talented young cricketer from our Ashoknagar district, on landing a ₹2.2 crore contract with the @LucknowIPL IPL," Scindia said in a post on X.

"Akshat, this success is the result of your years of consistent hard work. This achievement will give the youth of not only Ashoknagar but all of Madhya Pradesh the confidence to dream big and achieve them," the minister said.

The entire region stands with you with pride and confidence. Best wishes for your upcoming journey, Scindia said.