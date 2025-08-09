Mumbai: IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar hadn't disclosed that she received Rs 2.64 crore in her bank account from her estranged husband Purushottam Chavan, an accused in Income Tax refund and cheating cases, a Mumbai Police EOW official said on Saturday.

The Economic Offences Wing investigation revealed suspicious transactions linked to the bank accounts of Chavan and Karandikar.

Exploring further, the EOW wrote to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) seeking details of the annual declaration of income submitted by Karandikar for the year 2017-2018.

"EOW analysed documents Karandikar had submitted while declaring her assets and discovered that Rs 2.64 crore was transferred to her bank account by Chavan, which she had not disclosed," the official said.

Karandikar had invested Rs 2.64 crore in intra-day share trading but suffered a loss, he said.

During her interrogation by the EOW, Karandikar, currently posted as SP/Administration Officer in Civil Defence and Home Guard, had claimed that her husband managed her bank accounts.

Chavan was arrested by EOW for allegedly cheating several individuals of around Rs 32 crore, months after the Enforcement Directorate booked him for Income Tax refund fraud of Rs 263 crore.