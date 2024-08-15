IPS Nalin Prabhat sent to J-K as Special DG of police, will take over as new chief on Sep 30

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Highly decorated IPS officer Nalin Prabhat has been appointed as Special Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police effective immediately and will assume the role of the force's chief following the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order confirming Prabhat's appointment, stating that he would take charge after Swain's departure.

The order said Prabhat, a 1992 IPS from Andhra Pradesh cadre, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir with "immediate effect" and upon retirement of Swain on September 30, "Prabhat is appointed as DGP, Jammu and Kashmir".

Prabhat has a distinguished career marked by multiple accolades, including three Police Gallantry Medals and the Parakram Padak.

At 55 years old, Prabhat has an extensive background in counter-insurgency operations, having previously led the Greyhounds, a highly specialised anti-Naxal unit, in Andhra Pradesh.

His experience includes significant roles within the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), where he served as Inspector General of Operations and Additional Director General in the Kashmir region.

As part of a recent administrative reshuffle, the government curtailed Prabhat's tenure as Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) and facilitated his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to the Union Territories cadre (AGMUT) for an initial period of three years.

Prabhat's extensive experience in Jammu and Kashmir equips him well for the challenges ahead.

His previous assignments in the region have fostered a deep understanding of its complex security landscape, which includes ongoing threats from terrorism and internal unrest.

Observers suggest that Prabhat's expertise could be pivotal in addressing the region's security needs during this politically sensitive period.

His career is characterised by exceptional bravery and dedication to public service. His numerous awards, including the Police Medal for Gallantry with two bars, serve as a testament to his commitment and effectiveness in high-stakes security environments, say experts.

The appointment of Prabhat as DGP of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to bring a strategic approach to the region's law enforcement, with hopes that his leadership will significantly contribute to maintaining peace and stability in one of India's most challenging areas. PTI SKL NSD NSD