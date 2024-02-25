IPS officer A K Choudhary appointed J-K Public Service Commission chairman

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) A K Choudhary, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Choudhary, Special Director General of Police, Crime, will succeed IAS officer Satish Chandra, who retired on November 1 last year after an 18-month tenure as the JKPSC chairman.

"...the Lieutenant Governor of UT of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint A K Choudhary as Chairman, Public Service Commission for UT of J&K. He shall hold the position of the Chairman, PSC, till he attains the age of 62 years," the official said, quoting an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

According to the order, the appointment of Choudhary, 59, will take effect from the date he assumes office. PTI TAS DIV DIV