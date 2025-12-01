IPS officer Ajay Singhal posted as DGP of Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) The Haryana government on Monday transferred and posted 1992-batch IPS officer Ajay Singhal as the DGP of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to a government order, Singhal, presently posted as DG, Human Rights and Litigation, has been made the DGP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, relieving Alok Mittal of the charge.

Mittal has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Police Housing Corporation, relieving O P Singh of the charge. In addition, Mittal will continue to hold the charge of Resident Commissioner, Haryana.

Another senior IPS officer, Navdeep Singh Virk, who was awaiting posting orders, has been posted as Additional DGP, Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, and Director, Vigilance and Security, relieving Amitabh Singh Dhillon of the charge.

IPS officer Kala Ramachandran, who was also awaiting posting orders, has been posted as Additional DGP, Human Rights and Litigation, in place of Ajay Singhal.

In another order issued by the state government, senior 1999-batch IPS officers Sibash Kabiraj and Rajshree Singh have been promoted from the rank of Inspector General of Police to the rank of Additional Director General of Police. PTI SUN ARI