IPS officer Alok Raj appointed Bihar Staff Selection Commission chairman

Patna, Dec 31 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar government on Wednesday appointed Alok Raj, a 1989-batch IPS officer, as chairman of Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC).

Raj was serving as the chairman-cum-CMD of Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation prior to the new appointment.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, Raj has been appointed as BSSC chairman for five years from January 1, 2026 or till he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Notably, Raj’s appointment came on the day he retired from service after a career spanning over three decades. He has also served as Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar.

