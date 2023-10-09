IPS officer Anand Jain takes over as IGP of Jammu region

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) Senior Indian Police Service officer Anand Jain on Monday took charge as the Inspector General of Police of Jammu region, officials said here.

The 1999-batch officer of the J&K cadre took over from Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, enabling him to take a new assignment with the government of India, they added.

Jain was earlier posted as the Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prior to that, he held various important posts in J-K as well, including the Senior Superintendent of Police of Baramulla, Rajouri and Jammu. He has also held the charge of the DIG NIA and IGP Headquarters, J&K.

A warm send-off was given to Mukesh Singh by staff members. PTI AB IJT IJT