IPS officer appears before EOW in connection with cases against husband

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Maharashtra IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday as part of probe into two fraud cases registered against her husband Purushottam Chavan, an official said.

She arrived at the EOW office at 6pm and left after an hour, the official added.

The EOW has registered two cases against Chavan, he said.

In the first case, Chavan allegedly duped 20 people of Rs 24.78 crore under the pretext of selling them government quota flats in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune at concessional rates.

In another case, Chavan allegedly duped a Surat-based businessman and others of Rs 7.42 crore, he said.

"The EOW asked Karandikar a few questions related to financial transactions with her husband. She was summoned by EOW on March 13 to record her statement, but she did not turn up. The police was planning to issue second summons to her but she appeared this evening," the official added.