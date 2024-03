Shimla, Mar 1 (PTI) IPS officer Atul Verma was appointed as the director general of Himachal Pradesh CID, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

A notification in this regard was issued late on Thursday night.

Additional DGP of State Vigilance and anti-corruption bureau Satwant Atwal Trivedi was relieved of her additional charge of CID, officials said.

Verma, a 1991-batch IPS officer, was appointed as director general of CID, they said. PTI BPL NSD NSD