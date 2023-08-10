IPS officer Basant Rath prematurely retired

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The central government has ordered premature retirement of senior IPS officer Basant Rath, according to a home ministry notification.

The notification, dated August 7, said the President requires Rath, a 2000-batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, to "retire in public interest with immediate effect... ".

Rath was earlier suspended by the central government for "repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour".