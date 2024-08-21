IPS officer Jawed Shamim given additional charge of Bengal anti-corruption branch

Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Wednesday effected a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, entrusting additional charge of the state anti-corruption branch to IPS officer Jawed Shamim, an official said.

Shamim, who is the ADG and IGP of the state Intelligence Branch with additional charge of additional director security, replaced Dr R Rajasekaran, he added.

The order came in the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, which sparked nationwide outrage.

Manish Joshi, ADC (P) to Governor CV Ananda Bose as the additional DC Bidhannagar Division of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, an order issued in this context said.

The state named Santi Das, Additional SP of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) in place of Joshi, it added. PTI SCH NN