IPS officer Kewal Khurana dies of cancer, Uttarakhand CM Dhami pays tribute

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday placed a floral wreath on the mortal remains of senior IPS officer Kewal Khurana and paid tribute at his residence here.

The chief minister also met the bereaved family and expressed his condolences.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2005 batch, Khurana died of cancer at a hospital in Delhi on Sunday. He was 46.

Last posted as inspector general of police (training), Khurana held various important positions, including that of Dehradun senior superintendent of police in 2013.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Deepam Seth also expressed grief at Khurana's untimely passing on behalf of the entire force.