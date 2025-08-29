IPS officer makes video call to Jarange as Maratha protesters refuse to clear road

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) An IPS officer had to make a video call to Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange on Friday morning as his supporters blocked a road near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai.

Jarange, 43, started an indefinite fast for Maratha reservation at the nearby Azad Maidan on Friday.

Thousands of quota protesters thronged the area surrounding the CSMT, and some of them refused to move off the road, causing a traffic jam, said a police official.

Senior police officials including Additional Commissioner Abhinav Deshmukh and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe rushed to the spot and requested the protestors to clear the road.

As some of them refused to budge, Mundhe made a video call to Jarange, who then asked the protestors to clear the road, the official said. PTI DC KRK