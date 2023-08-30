IPS officer Nina Singh to hold charge of CISF DG in additional capacity

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Nina Singh, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been assigned the additional charge of CISF director general in view of its serving chief Sheel Vardhan Singh retiring on August 31, according to a home ministry order.

Nina Singh is currently posted as special director general (DG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at its headquarters here.

The 1.76 lakh-personnel strong central armed police force is mandated to guard civil airports, the Delhi Metro and sensitive installations in the aerospace and nuclear domain.

Sheel Vardhan Singh, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Bihar cadre, was appointed CISF DG in November 2021. He will superannuate from the service on Thursday.

The order stated that Nina Singh will hold the additional charge of CISF DG till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

She is from the Rajasthan cadre. Her husband Rohit Kumar Singh, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is the Union consumer affairs secretary. PTI NES ANB ANB